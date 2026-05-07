Sensex at 77,986, Nifty above 24,350 amid U.S.-Iran peace hopes

Auto stocks, midcap and small-cap gains

Auto stocks were the clear winners this morning: Mahindra & Mahindra jumped over 1%, and Maruti Suzuki also saw gains. Midcap and small-cap stocks did well too.

On the flip side, FMCG giants like Hindustan Unilever and IT heavyweight TCS slipped into the red.

Asian markets rallied alongside Wall Street as investors kept an eye on earnings news and AI trends, with Dr. VK Vijayakumar noting that reduced geopolitical worries helped boost confidence.