Sensex at 78,020 as banks rally before 1st-quarter earnings

Mixed bank performance as foreigners buy

HDFC Bank jumped 1.73% after posting solid growth in loans and deposits for June.

Axis Bank and ICICI Bank also saw gains, while BEL led all Sensex stocks with a nearly 3% rise.

On the flip side, Kotak Mahindra Bank slipped over 3%.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments Limited, pointed out that foreign investors are back in buying mode and expect strong results from banks and automakers this quarter, though IT companies might have a tougher time ahead due to global pressures.