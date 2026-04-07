Sensex climbs 510 points as Indian markets rally on IT

JPMorgan upgrades lift Hindalco, Vedanta

Metal stocks like Hindalco and Vedanta got a boost after JPMorgan upgrades, and Fortis Healthcare soared nearly 4% thanks to IHH Healthcare planning a bigger stake.

Pharma player Alembic rose on US Food and Drug Administration approval news.

On the flip side, Jubilant FoodWorks dropped more than 10% after weak results, while Dr Reddy's slipped and IndiGo also slipped after Jefferies flagged airlines as among the most exposed to geopolitical risks.

The rupee edged up slightly as oil prices fell.