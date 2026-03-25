Sensex climbs over 1,200 points, Nifty settles above 23,300 mark

Consumer durables, PSU banks among top gainers

Consumer durables led sectoral gains, surging about 3.5%, while PSU banks rose about 2.7%.

Shriram Finance climbed almost 6%, Fino Payments Bank soared by 10%, and Welspun Corp. added another 4%.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra slipped a bit. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks were up too.

Heads up: markets will be closed on March 26 for Ram Navami, so keep an eye out for more updates after the break!