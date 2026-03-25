Sensex climbs over 1,200 points, Nifty settles above 23,300 mark
Business
Big day for Indian stock markets: both Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.
Sensex rose 1,205.00 points to finish at 75,273.45, and Nifty rose 394.05 points to close at 23,306.45.
The rally was mainly thanks to easing U.S.-Iran tensions and strong buying across different sectors.
Consumer durables, PSU banks among top gainers
Consumer durables led sectoral gains, surging about 3.5%, while PSU banks rose about 2.7%.
Shriram Finance climbed almost 6%, Fino Payments Bank soared by 10%, and Welspun Corp. added another 4%.
Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra slipped a bit. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks were up too.
Heads up: markets will be closed on March 26 for Ram Navami, so keep an eye out for more updates after the break!