Sensex closes 600 points up: Key factors behind today's rally
What's the story
The Indian stock market witnessed a strong rally on Wednesday, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closing significantly higher. The Sensex jumped by 609.45 points or 0.79%, to settle at 77,496.36 while the broader Nifty index rose by 181.95 points or 0.76%, ending at 24,177.65. The rally was largely driven by buying in blue-chip stocks and positive cues from Asian markets after a lackluster performance in the previous session and foreign outflows from Indian equities.
Sectoral trends
Sectoral indices and midcap performance
The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also witnessed a gain of 0.65%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index witnessed a minor decline of 0.07%. The rally was supported by value buying in key sectors such as auto, realty, IT, and FMCG after Tuesday's losses. "By and large, the earnings season has had no negative surprises, except for the subdued growth guidance by IT companies, which is supporting sentiment," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.
Market influences
Maruti shares surge after steady demand forecast
Asian markets also contributed to the rally, with South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite and Hong Kong's Hang Seng trading higher. The strong Q4 earnings season also played a key role in boosting market sentiment. Maruti Suzuki shares surged by 5% after brokerages highlighted steady demand and volumes despite the company's March quarter profit decline. The auto index emerged as the top sectoral gainer, rising up to 2.5%.