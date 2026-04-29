Sensex closes 600 points up: Key factors behind today's rally

Sectoral trends

Sectoral indices and midcap performance

The Nifty Smallcap 100 index also witnessed a gain of 0.65%, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index witnessed a minor decline of 0.07%. The rally was supported by value buying in key sectors such as auto, realty, IT, and FMCG after Tuesday's losses. "By and large, the earnings season has had no negative surprises, except for the subdued growth guidance by IT companies, which is supporting sentiment," said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.