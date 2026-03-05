Sensex closes above 80,000 mark after days of losses
The Sensex made a strong comeback on Thursday, jumping 899.71 points to close above the 80,000 mark after days of losses tied to global tensions.
Nifty also surged by more than 285 points.
The rebound follows worries about US-Israel-Iran conflicts that had weighed down the market earlier this week.
Broader gains mean more opportunities
If you're investing or just watching the markets, today's rally is a big mood shift.
Sectors like defense and metals kept shining, and even midcap and smallcap stocks joined the party—so it wasn't just the giants bouncing back.
For anyone tracking their portfolio (or thinking about starting), broader gains mean more opportunities.
Hopeful news helped
Hopeful news helped: Iran hinted at stepping back from nuclear escalation, easing some global anxiety.
The US promised safe shipping in key oil routes, calming fears about fuel prices spiking.
Plus, buzz around an almost-finalized India-US trade deal gave investors another reason to cheer.
Big winners included Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (up 8% on a massive deal) and BSE Ltd (up 4% after SEBI greenlit new derivatives).
Even market volatility cooled off—always a welcome sign for investors.