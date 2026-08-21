Sensex closes at 77,540.83 as Nifty gains 20.15 points
Indian stock markets barely moved on Friday, August 21, 2026.
Sensex closed almost unchanged at 77,540.83 and Nifty edged up just 20.15 points to 24,252.00.
Both started strong but stayed stuck in a narrow range thanks to global uncertainty and rising oil prices.
Small-cap stocks gained a bit (up 0.7%), while mid-caps went nowhere.
Metals lead, Welspun Corp jumps
Metals led the way with the Nifty Metal index up 0.8%, and real estate followed with a modest rise.
Sectors like FMCG, auto, IT, media, and pharma slipped slightly.
Power Grid Corp was the day's top gainer on Nifty (up nearly 3%), while Maruti Suzuki dropped almost 2%.
Over 160 stocks, including Welspun Corp (up over 14% after securing a record $1.8-billion pipe supply order from its US facility), hit their highest levels in a year.
The rupee barely changed at 95.70 to the dollar.