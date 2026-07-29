Sensex closes at 77,655, up 889 points, Nifty ends 24,250
Business
Big day for the Indian stock markets: Sensex shot up by 889 points to close at 77,655, and Nifty climbed 265 points to finish at 24,250.
This upbeat momentum kicked off the August derivatives series on a high note, with nearly every sector joining in the rally.
IT stocks, metals and midcaps rally
IT stocks led the charge: Infosys and KPIT Technologies jumped after solid results.
Metal giants like Hindalco and Tata Steel also gained over 2%.
Midcaps had their moment too: Kaynes Technology soared by 12%, while SML Isuzu spiked a massive 20% after acquiring Mahindra & Mahindra's truck and bus portfolio.
Not every stock was smiling though: Phoenix Mills slipped by 6% after weak results, and Adani Ports dipped despite meeting expectations.