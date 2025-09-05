Sensex closes at 80,710 points, Nifty settles above 24,740 mark
The Indian stock market barely moved by the end of Friday, with the Sensex closing 7.25 points lower at 80,710.76 and the Nifty up by 6.70 points at 24,741.
Both indexes swung wildly during the day as different sectors pulled in opposite directions.
Auto stocks were the biggest gainers today
If you're following markets or investing for the first time, this kind of volatility is a reminder that stocks can change direction quickly.
Auto stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki were clear winners today, while big IT names such as TCS took a hit—showing how sector trends can really shape your returns.
Foreign investors pulled out some cash
Positive vibes from Asian and European markets helped keep things steady ahead of a key US jobs report (which could impact interest rates globally).
Meanwhile, foreign investors pulled out some cash but domestic investors stepped in strongly.
Plus, oil prices cooled off a bit—good news for anyone worried about inflation sticking around.