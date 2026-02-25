Sensex closes at 82,276 points, Nifty settles above 25,480 mark
The Sensex ended Wednesday just 50 points up at 82,276, even after dropping over 680 points from its earlier high.
Nifty also finished higher at 25,482, but still fell short of its peak during the day.
Sector rotation in full swing
If you're following the markets or thinking about investing, here's what's interesting: it's not just about the overall index anymore.
Sectors like defense have attracted investor interest amid policy changes and shifting economic trends.
Investors are moving their money around different sectors instead of sticking to one strategy.
Individual stock stories
Metals were the star performers—Nifty Metal jumped nearly 3%.
HCLTech led among individual stocks with a 3% gain, while Tata Steel and others like TCS and Sun Pharma also did well.
On the flip side, Reliance Industries fell more than 2%, while SBI also fell.
So, where you invest really matters right now.