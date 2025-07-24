Sensex closes at 82,611 points, Nifty settles at 25,207 mark

It wasn't just tech. Trent, Kotak Mahindra Bank , and Ultratech Cement also lost ground. On the flip side, pharma stocks gave investors something to smile about—Sun Pharma and Dr. Reddy's helped the Nifty Pharma index rise by 0.6%. Meanwhile, midcap and small-cap stocks dipped between 0.07% and 0.2%.

What's happening in Asia?

While Indian markets cooled off, Asian shares actually climbed thanks to upbeat US-Japan trade news and Wall Street's S&P 500 notching its 12th record high of the year.

Now all eyes are on big economic updates from Europe and beyond that could steer what happens next.