Sensex closes at 84,233 points, Nifty settles above 25,950 mark

Markets are hovering near record highs but showing signs of shifting momentum. Lower volatility (India VIX dropped over 2%) hints that things are calmer than they look. Big investors—both Indian and foreign—kept buying, helping the market hold steady even as sectors swapped places in the spotlight.

Banking and auto stocks keep things interesting

IT stocks like TCS and Infosys dragged things down with noticeable drops, but other sectors picked up the slack.

SBI and Maruti Suzuki posted solid gains, while Eicher Motors stole the show with a 6% surge, pushing auto stocks higher.

So even if tech took a hit, banking and autos kept things interesting for anyone tracking where money is flowing next.