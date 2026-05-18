Sensex crashes 1,000 points: What's behind today's decline?

Indian stock markets witnessed a major crash on Monday. The fall was mainly due to rising global bond yields, surging oil prices, and a new record low for the Indian rupee. At the time of writing, Sensex was down by 988 points or 1.3% to 74,249.7 while Nifty was trading at 23,339.8, down by over 300 points. The steep fall erased nearly ₹5 lakh crore from the total market capitalization of BSE-listed companies, bringing it down to ₹456 lakh crore.

Market volatility Nifty Consumer Durables leads losses The India VIX, which gages market volatility, surged over 5% to around 19.78. The market selloff was broad-based with Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling over 1% each. All indices barring Nifty IT traded in the deep red with Nifty Consumer Durables leading losses by crashing more than 2%. Of the stocks on NSE, around 2,152 declined while only a mere 488 advanced and just about 110 remained unchanged.

Expert analysis Analyst warns of a tough week ahead VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, had already warned of a weak start to the week due to global cues. He said elevated crude prices could trigger another round of fuel price hikes, negatively impacting inflation. The spike in US 10-year bond yield to 4.62% is another negative factor for emerging markets (EM) equity markets. "Rupee may further depreciate aggravating the vicious cycle of rupee depreciation and FPI selling," he added.

Advertisement