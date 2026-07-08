Sensex crashes 1,600 points as Trump says Iran ceaseover 'over'
What's the story
The Indian equity markets witnessed a major crash on Wednesday, with the Sensex plummeting by over 1,600 points. At the time of writing, the index was trading at 76,534.84 after losing 1,645.88 points or 2.11%. The Nifty50 also witnessed a similar decline and fell below the crucial support level of 23,900. The steep fall came after Trump said that the US-Iran ceasefire is "over," after both countries exchanged strikes.
Market response
Geopolitical tensions trigger global risk-off sentiment
The primary catalyst for Tuesday's market sell-off was the sudden spike in geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. "I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum. You know what scum is? They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're vicious, violent people," Trump said at the Nato summit in Ankara. "And if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it. As far as I'm concerned it's over."
Oil impact
Surge in crude oil prices adds to inflation concerns
Brent crude oil prices surged over 5% to above $76 per barrel as fears of supply disruptions from the Middle East grew. The rise in crude is a major concern for India, which imports nearly 85% of its crude oil requirements. Higher oil prices increase the country's import bill, put pressure on the current account deficit, fuel inflation, and raise input costs for companies, weighing on corporate profitability and economic growth.
International influence
Global cues and Indian market dynamics
Indian equities also mirrored weakness in global markets, where investors turned cautious amid geopolitical uncertainty and renewed selling in technology stocks. The risk-off mood across international markets spilled over to Dalal Street, prompting broad-based selling across sectors. Markets had rallied strongly over the past few weeks, supported by easing crude prices, improving foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows, and optimism over June-quarter earnings.