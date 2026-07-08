Sensex crashes 1,600 points as Trump says Iran ceaseover 'over'

Market response

Geopolitical tensions trigger global risk-off sentiment

The primary catalyst for Tuesday's market sell-off was the sudden spike in geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. "I don't want to deal with them anymore, they're scum. You know what scum is? They're scum. They're sick people. They're led by sick people. And they're vicious, violent people," Trump said at the Nato summit in Ankara. "And if they had a nuclear weapon, they'd use it. As far as I'm concerned it's over."