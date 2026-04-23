Sensex crashes 1,600 points in 2 days: What's hurting markets?

The Indian stock market has been on a downward spiral for the past two sessions, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 crashing by nearly 1,600 points or almost 2%. The mid and small-cap segments have also seen a decline. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell by up to half a percent during Thursday's session after closing higher on Wednesday. At the time of writing, Sensex was trading at 77,664, down by over 850 points.

Sectoral impact Banking and auto stocks drag indices The sell-off in banking stocks, which hold a significant weight in benchmarks, is one of the main reasons behind the decline. The Nifty Bank, Private Bank, PSU Bank, and Financial Services indices fell over 1% during the session. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among those dragging down headline indices. The auto sector also witnessed heavy losses with Nifty Auto index declining over 2% during today's session.

Oil impact Spike in crude oil prices major factor behind sell-off Brent Crude prices have risen over 1% to trade levels beyond $103 a barrel amid renewed tensions between the US and Iran. The spike in crude oil prices is said to be a major factor behind the selloff. "Prices have again inched above the $100 mark and are sustaining, keeping market sentiment weak," Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking, said.

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Geopolitical influence US-Iran conflict intensifies, keeps investors on edge Market participants are reacting to lingering uncertainties about the fate of the US-Iran conflict. Even though US President Donald Trump has extended the ceasefire with Iran indefinitely, some reports suggest that America isn't willing to extend it beyond a few days. The timeline for talks remains unclear as well, with neither side showing up for scheduled discussions in Pakistan.

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