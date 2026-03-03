Sensex crashes 2,744 points as Iran's Khamenei killed in airstrike
The Indian stock market took a big hit on Monday, with the Sensex dropping 2,744 points and Nifty down over 500.
This sudden crash came after US-Israeli airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, sparking global worries and wiping out up to ₹8 lakh crore in investor wealth.
Foreign investors pull out
Big geopolitical shocks like this can mess with your money—whether you invest or just keep an eye on prices.
Oil got pricier fast (up to $77/barrel), which usually means higher fuel costs and pressure on the rupee.
Foreign investors pulled out ₹7,500+ crore, and volatility spiked across banking, tech, auto, and oil stocks.
Gold prices jump
It's not just India feeling it—Asian stock markets slid by 1-2%, with Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng both down.
Meanwhile, gold prices jumped 2% as people looked for safer places to park their cash during all this uncertainty.
Expect more ups and downs ahead as the situation unfolds.