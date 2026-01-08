Sensex crashes 780 points, erasing ₹8L crore in investor wealth
Markets had a rough Thursday—Sensex fell 780 points to 84,181 and Nifty dropped 264 points to 25,877, slipping below a key level.
The result? Over ₹8 lakh crore vanished from BSE-listed companies' value in just one day.
Why should you care?
This wasn't just about a few stocks—every sector took a hit.
Bank and midcap stocks saw sharp drops, with only ICICI Bank and SBI Life Insurance bucking the trend.
If you're investing or thinking about it, this kind of market shakeup is worth watching.
What's behind the fall?
Global worries played a big role: falling metal prices dragged down metal stocks like Hindalco and JSW Steel, IT giants slipped ahead of earnings season, and capital goods shares weakened on news that Chinese firms might join government tenders.
Oil and gas stocks also struggled due to fresh geopolitical tensions over Russian oil sanctions.
In short: lots of global jitters led to an across-the-board selloff.