Sensex crashes nearly 1,200 points: What is behind today's decline?

The sudden crash in the stock market resulted in a massive loss for investors. The total market capitalization of BSE-listed companies fell from ₹431 lakh crore to ₹425 lakh crore in just a few minutes, resulting in a loss of nearly ₹6 lakh crore. This sharp decline highlights the volatility and unpredictability of the Indian stock market.

Global influence

Global factors affecting Indian market

The Indian stock market's poor performance today can be attributed to weak global cues. Major Asian markets such as Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei fell by up to 2%, following a similar decline in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ. Uncertainty surrounding the US-Iran conflict is also keeping investors wary. Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened, breaching the 94 mark against the US dollar for the first time, while crude prices remained well above $100, further dragging the market down.