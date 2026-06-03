Sensex crashes over 1,150 points: What's behind today's fall?

Market impact

IT stocks witness heavy selling pressure

The Indian rupee also fell to a one-week low amid the market turmoil. Information Technology (IT) stocks witnessed heavy selling pressure as investors booked profits after their recent rally. Nifty IT was down by 6%. The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices also followed the trend, falling by 1.55% and 1.45%. At around 12:30pm, Sensex was down by 976.19 points or 1.31% at 73,673.65 while Nifty 50 was trading lower by 275.75 points or 1.17% at 23,207.8.