Sensex crashes over 2,740 points as Iran's Khamenei killed

Foreign investors pull out money

This crash was sparked by global worries—US-Israel airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, triggering fears of more conflict and pushing up oil prices.

Higher oil costs mean pricier imports for India and tighter margins for sectors like aviation and chemicals.

Foreign investors pulled out money, while the rupee slipped against the dollar.

For anyone watching markets or just curious about how world events can hit your wallet, it's a reminder that global news really does travel fast.