Sensex crashes over 2,740 points as Iran's Khamenei killed
Business
Indian stocks took a big hit on Monday, March 02, 2026, with Sensex dropping 2,743 points and Nifty losing 534 points.
Over ₹10 lakh crore in investor wealth vanished in a single day.
Foreign investors pull out money
This crash was sparked by global worries—US-Israel airstrikes killed Iran's Supreme Leader, triggering fears of more conflict and pushing up oil prices.
Higher oil costs mean pricier imports for India and tighter margins for sectors like aviation and chemicals.
Foreign investors pulled out money, while the rupee slipped against the dollar.
For anyone watching markets or just curious about how world events can hit your wallet, it's a reminder that global news really does travel fast.