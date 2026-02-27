Sensex crashes over 600 points, Nifty slides to 25,290
Business
Indian stock markets had a rough Friday, with the Sensex dropping over 600 points to 81,648 and Nifty sliding more than 200 points to 25,290 by midday.
Over ₹3.4 lakh crore in investor wealth vanished as sectors such as FMCG, auto, realty, and pharma saw heavy selling.
Foreign investors pull out ₹3,466 crore
Weak vibes from global markets and rising US-Iran tensions made things worse after US tech stocks like NVIDIA and Alphabet took a hit on Thursday.
Foreign investors pulled out ₹3,466 crore from Indian equities even as domestic institutions tried to steady things.
Big names like Bharti Airtel, IndiGo, Ultratech Cement, and Maruti Suzuki were among the top losers.