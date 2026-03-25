Sensex crosses 75,000 mark for 1st time

Global concerns linger amid local gains

While things look upbeat on Dalal Street, global worries haven't gone away.

Ongoing tensions in the Middle East are keeping some investors on their toes, especially after Iran dismissed talk of peace with the US and both sides ramped up military moves.

If these tensions cool off and a truce sticks, we could see oil prices drop further.

Meanwhile, global markets reacted differently: Asian stocks mostly rose alongside India's rally, but US indices slipped and Europe stayed pretty flat.