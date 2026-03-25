Sensex crosses 75,000 mark for 1st time
Indian stock markets had a strong Wednesday, with both the Nifty 50 and Sensex trading higher,
Nifty was trading up 1.6% at 23,282.30 during the session and Sensex was trading at 75,286.46, up 1.6%.
Stable crude oil prices helped boost confidence, and every sector on the NSE saw strong gains early in the session.
Even volatility took a slight dip, making things feel a bit steadier for investors.
Global concerns linger amid local gains
While things look upbeat on Dalal Street, global worries haven't gone away.
Ongoing tensions in the Middle East are keeping some investors on their toes, especially after Iran dismissed talk of peace with the US and both sides ramped up military moves.
If these tensions cool off and a truce sticks, we could see oil prices drop further.
Meanwhile, global markets reacted differently: Asian stocks mostly rose alongside India's rally, but US indices slipped and Europe stayed pretty flat.