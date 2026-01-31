Sensex crosses 82,000 mark again, Nifty settles above 25,300

Defense and energy stocks see big gains

Big gains came from defense and energy stocks—Nifty Defence soared nearly 9%, while energy was up 6%. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also did well.

Even as foreign investors sold off, domestic institutional investors stepped in, putting over ₹14,000 crore into the market to help keep things afloat.

Meanwhile, IT and FMCG stocks took a bit of a hit.