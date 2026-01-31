Sensex crosses 82,000 mark again, Nifty settles above 25,300
Business
Stock markets bounced back on Friday, with the Sensex jumping 732 points to 82,269 and the Nifty crossing 25,300.
This comes after a rocky week with mixed company results and foreign investors pulling money out.
The rupee also hit a record low earlier this year.
Defense and energy stocks see big gains
Big gains came from defense and energy stocks—Nifty Defence soared nearly 9%, while energy was up 6%. Mid-cap and small-cap stocks also did well.
Even as foreign investors sold off, domestic institutional investors stepped in, putting over ₹14,000 crore into the market to help keep things afloat.
Meanwhile, IT and FMCG stocks took a bit of a hit.