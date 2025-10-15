Sensex crosses 82,650 mark for 1st time
Indian stock markets stayed on a winning streak this Wednesday, with the Sensex jumping 623 points to 82,653 and Nifty up nearly 200 points at 25,345.
Gains were seen across most sectors—especially power, metals, and telecom—while midcap stocks outperformed smallcaps.
Bajaj Finance and Nestle India lead the charge
If you're tracking your investments or just curious about market vibes, this rally means growing confidence among investors.
Big names like Bajaj Finance and Nestle India led the charge with 2-3.5% gains.
Out of over 3,000 NSE stocks, more than half moved up today.
US interest rates might drop soon
Optimism is high thanks to strong company earnings and hopes that US interest rates might drop soon.
Positive global signals and solid Q2 results from companies like Persistent Systems (up over 6%) contributed to the market's upward movement.