Sensex crosses 84,400 for 1st time, Nifty settles above 26,000
Business
The stock market stayed on a winning streak for the fourth day, with Sensex climbing past 84,400 and Nifty breaking the 26,000 barrier.
Sectors like autos, IT, metals, and FMCG led the charge.
Inflows from foreign investors return after a long break
If you're investing or just curious about money moves, here's the scoop: retail investors are seeing gains thanks to rising midcap and smallcap stocks.
Plus, foreign investors are finally buying again—always a good sign for market confidence.
Q3 results boost market sentiment
Strong Q3 earnings from big names like Eicher Motors and Apollo Hospitals have boosted optimism.
Even Mahindra & Mahindra group companies posted major profit jumps despite extra costs.
A stable rupee and positive outlook for next year are keeping the momentum going.