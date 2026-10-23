Sensex down 126, Nifty down 88, Jio IPO tops 1cr
Business
Friday wasn't the best day for Indian stocks: Nifty dropped 88 points to 22,600, and Sensex slipped by 126 points.
Midcap stocks felt it even more, falling over 2%.
But in the middle of all this red, Jio Platforms's IPO became the first issue globally to receive over one crore applications.
Infosys shares fall, Tata Motors profit
Infosys took a hit overseas, with its US shares dropping 8% after it lowered its revenue forecast for FY27.
Meanwhile, Tata Motors brought some good news: its Q2 revenue jumped 42% to ₹23,930 crore and it swung back to profit with ₹2,138 crore.
Amid global tensions keeping oil prices high (Brent crude stayed above $113), domestic investors actually bought more shares than foreign ones this week.