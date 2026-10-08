Sensex down 249.87, Nifty down 82.20 as Asian markets slip
Business
The Indian stock market started Thursday, October 8 on a down note, with the Sensex slipping 249.87 points and the Nifty dropping 82.20 points.
This move echoed what's happening in other Asian markets, as worries about inflation and interest rates continue to weigh on investors' minds.
TCS HCLTech up over 2%
Despite the overall dip, IT stocks stood out: TCS and HCLTech were both up more than 2%, helping the Nifty IT index rise nearly 2%.
Meanwhile, real estate and metal stocks lost ground, and midcap shares also fell.
Market volatility ticked up a bit too, and banking giants like HDFC Bank and Axis Bank saw slight declines as caution ruled the day.