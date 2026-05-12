Sensex down 400 to 75,614 amid oil and geopolitical tensions
Business
Indian stock markets started off in the red again on Tuesday: Sensex dropped 400 points to 75,614 and Nifty fell below the 23,800 mark.
The main reasons? Rising oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions are making investors nervous.
Analysts see Nifty support 23,550-23,600
This slide follows a big dip on Monday too.
Analysts say Nifty might find some support around 23,550 to 23,600 but don't expect a quick bounce back just yet.
Global markets are also feeling the pressure from expensive oil and uncertainty in the Middle East, especially with talks about a U.S.-Iran deal still up in the air.