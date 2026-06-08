Sensex down 719 points, Nifty at nearly 2 month low
Business
Stock markets had a rough Monday, with the Sensex dropping 719 points and Nifty sliding 244 points to their lowest in nearly two months.
The fall was pretty widespread: most major stocks were down, and the overall mood was negative, as seen in a weak advance-decline ratio.
Metals oil banks midcaps slump
Metal stocks like NALCO and SAIL took heavy hits, while oil companies such as Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum lost up to 4% as global crude prices climbed.
Even banks and midcap shares weren't spared; the Nifty Bank fell by 433 points and the Midcap index dropped sharply.
Only a few sectors like healthcare managed to stay positive amid all the losses.