Sensex down 719 points, Nifty at nearly 2 month low

Metals oil banks midcaps slump

Metal stocks like NALCO and SAIL took heavy hits, while oil companies such as Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum lost up to 4% as global crude prices climbed.

Even banks and midcap shares weren't spared; the Nifty Bank fell by 433 points and the Midcap index dropped sharply.

Only a few sectors like healthcare managed to stay positive amid all the losses.