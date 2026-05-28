Sensex down near 0.2% as oil jumps, India VIX eases Business May 28, 2026

Indian stock markets took a small dip on Wednesday, with Sensex down about 0.2% and Nifty slipping 7 points to 23,907.

The drop came as worries grew over rising tensions between the US and Iran, plus a jump in oil prices.

Despite the slide, market volatility actually eased a bit: India VIX fell 6%, showing investors aren't panicking just yet.