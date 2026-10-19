Sensex drops 1,200 points as market value hits 4,72,62,167 cr
Indian stock markets are off to a shaky start this week. Sensex dropped 1,200 points in October and closed at 66,390 on Friday.
Investors are bracing for more ups and downs today as everyone waits to see how global trends play out.
The total value of all BSE Sensex companies stood at a hefty ₹4,72,62,167 crore on Friday.
Nasdaq sell off hits global markets
Global markets took a hit after a sharp Nasdaq sell-off and a jump in market volatility, with the Dow Jones slipping 0.34% and S&P 500 both slipping over 1%.
Oil prices are holding steady around $98 a barrel due to supply worries.
On the bright side, the rupee just had its best week in seven months, closing at ₹94.9 per dollar thanks to some smart moves to limit dollar demand.
Bitcoin steady near $82,200
Bitcoin stayed solid near $82,200 with a small bump up, even though tech stocks slid on Monday.
Ether dropped 5.22% over seven days but overall crypto market value nudged higher.
Gold prices held steady too as more people looked for safe bets amid global tensions.