Sensex drops 331.62 points, Nifty down 102.15 amid 5-day slide
Indian stocks took another hit on Friday, with the Sensex dropping 331.62 points and the Nifty losing 102.15 points, marking five straight days of declines.
Big names like Infosys, Bajaj Finance, and Mahindra & Mahindra slipped, while HCL Tech and ITC managed to stay in the green.
The mood was cautious as investors kept an eye on global events.
Foreign investors withdraw ₹3,000cr from India
Brent crude oil prices eased a bit after crossing $100 earlier this week, but that didn't stop foreign investors from pulling out nearly ₹3,000 crore from Indian markets.
Asian stocks tumbled too: South Korea's KOSPI fell over 5%, with Japan, China, and Hong Kong also down thanks to high oil costs and US tariffs.
Interestingly, European markets bucked the trend and stayed positive despite all the uncertainty around trade policies and tensions in West Asia.