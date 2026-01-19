Sensex drops 432 points as markets turn cautious
Business
Indian stock markets started Monday, January 19, 2026 on a down note, with the Sensex falling 432 points and the Nifty slipping below a key support level to 25,556.
More stocks were losing than gaining, showing a clear mood of caution.
Why does this matter?
Investors are playing it safe after big Q3 earnings from giants like Reliance and HDFC Bank.
The Nifty is hovering right at its crucial 50-day EMA—if it falls further, we could see more losses that might hit portfolios.
What's behind the drop?
Global uncertainty is adding to the nerves. US President Trump's renewed tariff talk weighed on Asian markets.
Ongoing trade tensions plus the rupee snapping a six-day losing streak are keeping everyone on edge about what comes next for Indian stocks.