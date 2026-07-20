Sensex drops 575.67 points as bank selloff and oil rise

HDFC Bank led the losses in banking, falling over 4% despite decent ratings after its June earnings.

The Bank Nifty index also slipped by more than 1%, showing weakness across the sector.

Meanwhile, Brent crude jumped past $90 a barrel for the first time in over a month, thanks to escalating U.S.-Iran tensions that threaten global oil routes, leaving investors uneasy about what's next for India's economy.