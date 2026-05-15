Sensex drops 600 points from day's high

The Indian stock market witnessed a decline on Friday, with the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty erasing their early gains. The Sensex had surged by 471.64 points or 0.62% to hit an intraday high of 75,870.36 in early trade. However, by around 3:00pm both indices reversed course amid profit booking at higher levels and rising crude oil prices. At the time of writing, Sensex was down 119 points to 75,279.

Market reversal Broader market indices also witness decline The decline was led by sectors such as metal, realty, PSU banks and oil & gas which fell up to 1.5%. The broader market also witnessed a decline with indices like Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 falling by 0.23% and 0.25%, respectively.

Market influences Profit booking after 2-day rally in equities The market correction was mainly due to profit booking after a two-day rally in equities. On Thursday, the Sensex had surged by 789.74 points to settle at 75,398.72 while NSE Nifty advanced by 277 points to close at 23,689.60. Despite a ₹3 per liter hike in petrol and diesel prices across India, shares of oil marketing companies remained under pressure amid rising global crude oil prices and investor caution over the hike being lower than expected.

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External factors Asian markets also traded lower on Friday Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose over 3% to $109.09 per barrel. Higher crude oil prices are a concern for India's economy as it imports a large portion of its crude requirements. Asian markets also traded lower on Friday amid concerns over the global economic outlook and geopolitical tensions. South Korea's Kospi, Japan's Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were all in negative territory while Wall Street futures indicated a weak opening for US markets.

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