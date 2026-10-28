Sensex drops 700-plus points as oil spikes after Saudi attack
Business
The stock market took a hit on October 28, with the Sensex dropping over 700 points and Nifty down nearly 187 points.
Crude oil prices spiked after an attack in Saudi Arabia, raising worries about supply issues and higher inflation.
Tech slump as investors watch Fed
Most sectors ended in the red, but tech companies like Infosys and HCL Tech saw some of the biggest falls thanks to their ties with the US market.
Investors are now watching for signals from the US Federal Reserve about inflation. Plus, analysts say Nifty needs to cross 22,700 for markets to bounce back.
With global markets also shaky right now, everyone's waiting to see what happens next.