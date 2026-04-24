Sensex drops nearly 1,000 points as Brent crude tops $107

IT, bank and midcap stocks struggle

IT giants like Infosys, HCLTech, and TCS saw sharp losses, dragging the whole sector down.

Big banks such as ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank also closed lower.

Even midcap and smallcap stocks struggled, though a few names like Trent and Bajaj Finance managed to hold up.

Overall market mood stayed pretty downbeat as volatility spiked sharply.