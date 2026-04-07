Sensex drops nearly 700 points wiping out over ₹3.5L/cr

Trump warning lifts oil above $110

The main culprits: rising geopolitical worries after US President Trump's warning to Iran about the Strait of Hormuz, which pushed oil prices above $110 a barrel.

Foreign investors kept up their selling streak for the 24th day straight, adding more pressure.

While sectors like auto took a big hit and stocks like Mahindra & Mahindra and SBI lost ground, a few names like Bajaj Finance and ITC managed to stay positive.