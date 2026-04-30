Sensex drops nearly 950 points as Nifty falls below 24,000
Business
Tough morning for the Indian stock market. Sensex dropped nearly 950 points and Nifty fell below the 24,000 mark.
The early dip in the rupee didn't help either, making investors a bit uneasy as Thursday kicked off.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar warns of outflows
Dr. VK Vijayakumar says worries about rising oil prices and strong AI company earnings overseas could pull money out of Indian markets.
US interest rates staying steady wasn't a surprise, but higher US bond yields might attract more outflows.
Dr. VK Vijayakumar suggests tuning out political noise for now and focusing on companies that posted solid fourth-quarter results and have a positive outlook.