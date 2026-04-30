Sensex drops nearly 950 points as Nifty falls below 24,000

Dr. VK Vijayakumar warns of outflows

Dr. VK Vijayakumar says worries about rising oil prices and strong AI company earnings overseas could pull money out of Indian markets.

US interest rates staying steady wasn't a surprise, but higher US bond yields might attract more outflows.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar suggests tuning out political noise for now and focusing on companies that posted solid fourth-quarter results and have a positive outlook.