Sensex drops over 2,400 points and Nifty slides 2.6%

Indian investor wealth ₹7L cr wiped

A mix of global worries (like U.S.-Iran tensions), an 18% spike in oil prices, and the rupee slipping past the 94 mark against the dollar have all rattled investors.

Plus, foreign investors pulled out over ₹8,300 crore during this period.

All this led to a massive hit: ₹7 lakh crore in investor wealth was wiped out as market confidence took a big knock.