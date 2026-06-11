Sensex drops over 250 points as U.S.-Iran tensions unsettle investors
Business
Indian stock markets opened in the red this Thursday, with the Sensex falling over 250 points and Nifty slipping below 23,200.
The drop comes as tensions between the US and Iran heat up: recent airstrikes and threats of further attacks if no peace deal is secured have made investors uneasy.
Crude $94.7, foreign outflows over 2,100cr
Rising crude oil prices (up 1.7% to $94.7 a barrel) are pushing inflation worries higher, and foreign investors pulled out over ₹2,100 crore yesterday.
It's not just India feeling the pressure: global equities also came under pressure as everyone reacts to these geopolitical risks.