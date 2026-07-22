Sensex drops over 400 points despite positive global signals
Business
Markets kicked off Wednesday on a down note, with the Sensex dropping over 400 points, even though global signals were mostly positive and car companies posted strong Q1 results.
Tensions between the US and Iran, plus higher oil prices, are weighing things down right now.
Banking stocks attracting buyers again
Despite the dip, experts like Dr. VK Vijayakumar say some sectors look promising.
Banking stocks, after their recent correction, are starting to attract buyers again.
The rupee is holding steady thanks to solid foreign deposits, and India's market stability stands out compared to other countries facing bigger swings.
For those looking long-term, these dips might actually be a good chance to pick up quality stocks at better prices.