Sensex drops over 600 points as Nifty falls below 24,050
Business
Not a great start for the Indian stock market today: Sensex dropped over 600 points and Nifty slipped below 24,050 in early trading.
Pretty much every sector saw losses, with even mid-cap and small-cap stocks taking a hit.
US tariff plan hits Indian pharma
Pharma shares were among the hardest hit after the US said it will add tariffs after a two-year window on imported generic medicines.
Big names like Gland Pharma, Alkem Labs, and Lupin all saw their stocks fall sharply.
Oil surge pressures SBI Tech Mahindra
To make things tougher, global crude oil prices jumped to their highest since June thanks to Middle East tensions.
That's pushing up costs for everything from airlines to FMCG companies, and banking and IT stocks like SBI and Tech Mahindra also felt the pressure.