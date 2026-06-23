Sensex ends at 77,123.82, Nifty closes at 24,123.65 after losses
Business
After opening in the red, both Sensex and Nifty managed to turn things around by the end of Tuesday.
Sensex was trading at 77,123.82 (a gain of 29.75 points), while Nifty was at 24,123.65 (up by 20.80 points).
So if you saw some early drops, don't worry, the markets recovered pretty quickly.
Small and mid caps tick up
Smaller stocks also joined the party, with small-cap and mid-cap indices ticking up by 0.4% and 0.2%.
Pharma stocks got a big boost, nearly 2%, thanks to news that US FDA is reaching out to Indian drugmakers for help with shortages.
Lower oil prices made investors breathe easier about inflation, and less market volatility meant fewer surprises for traders.
Plus, a US sanctions waiver on Iran added some extra confidence across the board.