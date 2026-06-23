Sensex ends at 77,123.82, Nifty closes at 24,123.65 after losses

Small and mid caps tick up

Smaller stocks also joined the party, with small-cap and mid-cap indices ticking up by 0.4% and 0.2%.

Pharma stocks got a big boost, nearly 2%, thanks to news that US FDA is reaching out to Indian drugmakers for help with shortages.

Lower oil prices made investors breathe easier about inflation, and less market volatility meant fewer surprises for traders.

Plus, a US sanctions waiver on Iran added some extra confidence across the board.