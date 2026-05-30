Sensex falls 1,097 points as dry monsoon fears hit markets

IMD forecasts 90% monsoon, food inflation

The India Meteorological Department expects only 90% of normal rainfall this year, raising worries about droughts and pricier groceries, especially with El Nino looming.

Vinod Nair from Geojit Investments summed it up: falling oil prices are nice, but food inflation risk was a major drag.

Now all eyes are on next week's RBI policy meeting and GDP numbers to see what happens next.