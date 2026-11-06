Sensex falls 227, Nifty drops 104 amid AI investment worries
Business
Indian stock markets started Friday on a down note, with the Sensex falling 227 points and Nifty dropping 104 points.
The dip followed a global wave of tech stock selloffs, sparked by worries that investment in AI infrastructure might be slowing down.
Friday drop came after Thursday rally
This drop comes right after Thursday's huge gains, when the Sensex soared nearly 2,009 points and Nifty jumped 576, their best day in seven months.
That earlier boost was thanks to falling oil prices, strong foreign investments, and upbeat vibes from the US midterm elections where Democrats made gains.
But today's market mood shows just how quickly global tech trends can shift things back home.