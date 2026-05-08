Sensex falls 422, Nifty below 24,200 amid West Asia tensions

Midcaps rally, banks and IT slide

Banking and IT stocks led the fall, putting pressure on the main indices. Interestingly, midcap stocks bucked the trend. Nifty Midcap even hit a new all-time high.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar from Geojit Investments pointed out that volatile crude oil prices and ongoing foreign investor exits are keeping markets under pressure, while India's performance is lagging global peers due to energy worries and geopolitical uncertainty.