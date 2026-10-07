Sensex falls 446.22 points, Nifty down 161.10 before RBI meeting
Business
Indian stock markets started Wednesday on a weaker note, with Sensex dropping 446.22 points and Nifty down by 161.10 points after a strong rally the previous day.
This dip follows global trends and comes just as investors are waiting to see what the Reserve Bank of India will announce in its big policy meeting later today.
Global cues mixed, Brent crude down
Global signals are mixed: some Asian markets fell while US stocks hit new highs overnight.
Meanwhile, Brent crude oil prices dropped, which could help ease inflation worries for India.
All eyes are now on the RBI's next move, as investors hope for some good news to steady the markets.