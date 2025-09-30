Sensex falls 450 points ahead of RBI policy meeting
The Indian stock market dropped on Tuesday, with the Sensex down 450 points to 80,269 and Nifty slipping below 24,650.
Investors are playing it safe ahead of Wednesday's RBI policy meeting, where rates are expected to stay steady but with a focus on supporting growth.
If you're tracking your investments or thinking about entering the market, these swings could open up new opportunities—or risks.
With foreign investors pulling out $2.55 billion just this month and volatility rising, it's a good time to watch how global moves and RBI decisions can affect your portfolio.
FIIs have been net sellers for 7 consecutive sessions
Ongoing selling by foreign institutional investors has weighed heavily on stocks for seven straight sessions.
Add in rising volatility—thanks to futures and options expiry—and mixed reactions to recent RBI moves (like easier lending norms), and you get a market that's jittery across different sectors.