Sensex falls 516 points as SBI Q4 miss drags markets
Business
Stock markets had a rough Thursday, with the Sensex falling 516 points and Nifty dropping 150 points.
The main reason? State Bank of India (SBI) reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results, which sent its shares down nearly 7%.
This pulled down other big banks and financial stocks too, while metals, infrastructure, and energy shares also struggled.
IT, healthcare and consumer stocks rise
Not everything was gloomy: IT, healthcare, and consumer stocks saw some gains. Titan jumped almost 5%, Apollo Hospitals was up over 3%, and Infosys rose about 1.4%.
Still, analysts think things could stay bumpy for a while as global tensions and investor moves keep everyone on their toes this earnings season.